Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Old Dominion
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the Old Dominion Monarchs are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Chartway Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Maryland-Eastern Shore (11-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Old Dominion struggled last season, too, ending up 13-19.
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
Old Dominion have won all of the games they've played against Maryland-Eastern Shore in the last eight years.
- Dec 22, 2019 - Old Dominion 76 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 52
- Nov 27, 2017 - Old Dominion 83 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 44
- Dec 18, 2015 - Old Dominion 77 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 47