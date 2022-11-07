Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Old Dominion

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the Old Dominion Monarchs are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Chartway Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Maryland-Eastern Shore (11-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Old Dominion struggled last season, too, ending up 13-19.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

Series History

Old Dominion have won all of the games they've played against Maryland-Eastern Shore in the last eight years.