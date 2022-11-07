Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Old Dominion

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the Old Dominion Monarchs are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Chartway Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Maryland-Eastern Shore (11-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Old Dominion struggled last season, too, ending up 13-19.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Old Dominion have won all of the games they've played against Maryland-Eastern Shore in the last eight years.

  • Dec 22, 2019 - Old Dominion 76 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 52
  • Nov 27, 2017 - Old Dominion 83 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 44
  • Dec 18, 2015 - Old Dominion 77 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 47