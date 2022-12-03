Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Norfolk State 5-3; Old Dominion 4-4

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will take on the Norfolk State Spartans at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chartway Arena. The Monarchs are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The matchup between Old Dominion and the College of Charleston Cougars on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Old Dominion falling 75-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, a victory for Norfolk State just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 100-52 bruising that they suffered against the Houston Cougars. Forward Kris Bankston (14 points) was the top scorer for Norfolk State.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Old Dominion have won all of the games they've played against Norfolk State in the last eight years.