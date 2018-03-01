WATCH: Ole Miss player ejected vs. Kentucky less than four minutes into game

Ole Miss got its doors blown off by No. 23 Kentucky on Wednesday night, but Rebels forward Marcanvis Hymon didn't have to endure much of it after drawing two quick technicals and earning an ejection just 3:24 into the game.

Hymon's first technical came after the first score of the game from teammate Terence Davis when a ref caught him taunting Wildcats big man Wenyen Gabriel. The second, just minutes later, came on a wild sequence that ultimately produced six (!) free throws.

After Ole Miss forward Bruce Stevens fouled UK's Hamidou Diallo, Hymon pushed Kentucky big man Nick Richards directly into one of his teammates. Richards returned the favor and double-technicals were assessed, forcing Hymon to hit the showers before either team had reached double-figures.

Hymon shoved Nick Richards first. pic.twitter.com/yP5OCirbQ5 — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) March 1, 2018

Fortunately for Hymon, he didn't miss much. Although Ole Miss kept it close in the first half and took a respectable 50-42 deficit into the break, the Wildcats, now winners of four straight, rode the hot hand of Kevin Knox to an easy 96-78 victory.