Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Alabama 19-8, Ole Miss 19-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

Alabama is 8-2 against the Rebels since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. One thing working in Alabama's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last four matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Alabama and the Wildcats didn't disappoint and broke past the 176.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Crimson Tide suffered a grim 117-95 defeat to the Wildcats. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Rylan Griffen, who scored 21 points. Another player making a difference was Mark Sears, who scored 20 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ole Miss last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 72-59 to the Gamecocks. Ole Miss has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

Ole Miss' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Moussa Cisse, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and five blocks, and Jaemyn Brakefield who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds. Cisse didn't help Ole Miss' cause all that much against the Bulldogs on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Crimson Tide's defeat dropped their record down to 19-8. As for the Rebels, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 91.1 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Alabama's way against the Rebels when the teams last played back in January of 2023 as the Crimson Tide made off with a 84-62 win. With Alabama ahead 44-23 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Alabama is a solid 6-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.