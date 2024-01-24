Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Arkansas 10-8, Ole Miss 15-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

Ole Miss is 1-9 against Arkansas since February of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The timing is sure in Ole Miss' favor as the squad sits on 11 straight wins at home while Arkansas has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Ole Miss found out the hard way on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 82-59 punch to the gut against the Tigers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Ole Miss has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Arkansas last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gamecocks.

Arkansas' defeat came about despite a quality game from Tramon Mark, who scored 18 points.

The Rebels' defeat dropped their record down to 15-3. As for the Razorbacks, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ole Miss hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Ole Miss is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Ole Miss is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.