Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Detroit 0-2, Ole Miss 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels will be playing at home against the Detroit Titans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Detroit took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Ole Miss, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, the Rebels were able to grind out a solid victory over the Eagles, taking the game 75-64. The win made it back-to-back wins for Ole Miss.

Allen Flanigan was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 29 points along with 3 steals.

Detroit was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with Cincinnati but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. It's going to take some time for the Titans to recover from the 93-61 bruising that the Bearcats dished out on Friday. Detroit was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 60-27.

Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from Jayden Stone, who earned 25 points.

Detroit struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Cincinnati pulled down 19.

The Rebels' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Titans, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 0-2.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Ole Miss, as the team is favored by a full 23.5 points. They finished last season with an 11-18-2 record against the spread.

Ole Miss ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 11-4 when favored last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $2,014.82. On the other hand, Detroit was 6-14 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Ole Miss is a big 23.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rebels as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

