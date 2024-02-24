Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: South Carolina 21-5, Ole Miss 19-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

South Carolina and the Rebels are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored South Carolina last Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost 64-63 to the Tigers on a last-minute free throw From Jordan Wright. South Carolina was up 41-25 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite the defeat, South Carolina got a solid performance out of B.J. Mack, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Rebels couldn't handle the Bulldogs on Wednesday and fell 83-71.

The losing side was boosted by Matthew Murrell, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds.

The Gamecocks' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 21-5. As for the Rebels, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 19-7.

South Carolina came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rebels in their previous meeting on February 6th, sneaking past 68-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Carolina since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Ole Miss and South Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.