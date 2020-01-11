Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Arkansas 12-2; Ole Miss 9-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Ole Miss Rebels are heading back home. They will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Ole Miss in their past three games, so Arkansas might be catching them at a good time.

The Rebels opened the new year with a less-than-successful 57-47 defeat to the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday. Ole Miss got a solid performance out of G Breein Tyree, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Tyree had trouble finding his footing against the Wichita State Shockers on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Arkansas needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 79-77 to the LSU Tigers. G Mason Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points in addition to five rebounds.

When the two teams previously met in March of last year, Ole Miss and Arkansas were neck-and-neck, but Ole Miss came up empty-handed with a 74-73 loss. Maybe Ole Miss will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas have won five out of their last seven games against Ole Miss.