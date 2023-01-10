Who's Playing

Auburn @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Auburn 12-3; Ole Miss 8-7

What to Know

The #21 Auburn Tigers won both of their matches against the Ole Miss Rebels last season (80-71 and 77-64) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. Auburn and Ole Miss will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Tigers will be strutting in after a victory while Ole Miss will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Auburn didn't have too much trouble with the Arkansas Razorbacks at home this past Saturday as they won 72-59. Auburn relied on the efforts of guard Wendell Green Jr., who had 19 points and five assists, and guard Allen Flanigan, who had 18 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Rebels came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 64-54. Guard Matthew Murrell (19 points) was the top scorer for Ole Miss.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tigers are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Auburn is now 12-3 while Ole Miss sits at 8-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Auburn comes into the matchup boasting the most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.6. Ole Miss is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Ole Miss have won eight out of their last 14 games against Auburn.