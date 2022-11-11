Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 1-0; Ole Miss 1-0

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Florida Atlantic Owls at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Ole Miss is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Rebels and the Alcorn State Braves on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Ole Miss wrapped it up with a 73-58 win at home. Ole Miss can attribute much of their success to Matthew Murrell, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 20 points and six rebounds, and Robert Allen, who had 15 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic was completely in charge on Monday, breezing past the Lynn Fighting Knights 81-46 at home.

The wins brought Ole Miss up to 1-0 and the Owls to 1-0. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rebels have allowed their opponents an average of 11 steals per game, the 28th most in college basketball. But Florida Atlantic ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 7.4 on average. In other words, Ole Miss will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Rebels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.