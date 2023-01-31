Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Kentucky 14-7; Ole Miss 9-12

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels are 1-6 against the Kentucky Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Ole Miss and UK will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Rebels have to be hurting after a devastating 82-60 defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Saturday. One thing holding Ole Miss back was the mediocre play of guard Amaree Abram, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, UK came up short against the Kansas Jayhawks this past Saturday, falling 77-68. UK's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Cason Wallace, who had 14 points and five assists along with six rebounds and five steals, and forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards.

Ole Miss is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the North Alabama Lions Dec. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 66-65. In other words, don't count the Wildcats out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.60

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kentucky have won six out of their last seven games against Ole Miss.