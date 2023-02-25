Who's Playing

LSU @ Ole Miss

Current Records: LSU 13-15; Ole Miss 10-18

What to Know

The LSU Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. LSU and the Ole Miss Rebels will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. LSU should still be riding high after a victory, while Ole Miss will be looking to right the ship.

LSU netted an 84-77 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday. Forward KJ Williams took over for LSU, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Rebels were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 78-74 to the Auburn Tigers. Despite the defeat, Ole Miss had strong showings from forward Myles Burns, who had 14 points in addition to six steals and six boards, and guard Matthew Murrell, who had 23 points.

LSU is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 4-8 ATS when expected to lose.

LSU's win brought them up to 13-15 while Ole Miss' loss pulled them down to 10-18. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: LSU has only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Rebels have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 34th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Rebels are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LSU have won seven out of their last nine games against Ole Miss.