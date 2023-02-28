Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Texas A&M 21-8; Ole Miss 11-18

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels are 2-6 against the #24 Texas A&M Aggies since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Ole Miss and the Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Rebels should still be feeling good after a win, while A&M will be looking to regain their footing.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Ole Miss and the LSU Tigers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Ole Miss wrapped it up with an 82-69 victory at home. Ole Miss' forward Jaemyn Brakefield looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 23 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, A&M came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 69-62. Guard Wade Taylor IV put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points.

The Rebels are expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-9 ATS when expected to lose.

Ole Miss' win brought them up to 11-18 while A&M's loss pulled them down to 21-8. Ole Miss is 5-5 after wins this year, and A&M is 5-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Aggies are a 5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Texas A&M have won six out of their last eight games against Ole Miss.