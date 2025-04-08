The Florida Gators completed a dream run through the 2025 NCAA Tournament, overcoming a 12-point deficit to snatch a 65-63 victory from Houston in the national championship game on Monday night. It's tied for the third-largest comeback in national championship game history, and it's reflective of the DNA of this Gators team that has refused to quit at every turn in this tournament.

Florida overcame second-half deficits of six points or more in wins against UConn in the second round, Texas Tech in the Elite Eight, Auburn in the Final Four and now against Houston in the national championship. The Gators led for just 64 seconds in the title game win but came up with the key plays late on offense and defense to win the program's third national championship.

As is NCAA Tournament tradition, the champs get to enjoy a lengthy trophy celebration with their teammates and families on the floor. In addition to receiving the championship trophy and the adulation from the crowd in San Antonio, the Gators get to watch -- along with the rest of America -- the newest edition of "One Shining Moment."

An epic tournament that defined more by heavyweights than Cinderella, the "One Shining Moment" montage captured some of the characters and games that defined the 2025 edition of March Madness.

Some of the highlights from "One Shining Moment" this year include:

After the win, Florida joins UConn as the only teams with 3+ national titles in the last 20 years, and Todd Golden becomes the youngest coach (39) to win a national championship since NC State coach Jim Valvano in 1983.