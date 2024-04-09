The UConn Huskies have completed one of the most impressive runs in NCAA Tournament history, defeating Purdue 75-60 on Monday night to win a second straight national championship. They join an elite list of back-to-back champs that, spanning the last 50 years, includes just Duke (1991-92) and Florida (2006-07). In defeating the Boilermakers, UConn has claimed the program's sixth national championship -- all coming in the last 25 years.

But the history made on Monday night by UConn is not limited to its status as repeat champions. The Huskies posted the best point differential (+140) in NCAA Tournament history and extended their record of double-digit tournament wins to 12 dating back to last year (the previous record was six). UConn is also the first No. 1 overall seed to win it all in 11 years (Louisville, 2013) and improves the program to 6-0 in national championship games, which is the best in tournament history.

And just like the five title-winning UConn teams before them, the 2024 Huskies got to savor their special moment by taking in the iconic montage set to the music of "One Shining Moment." Though the always-memorable tournament recap features highlights from throughout all of March Madness, it of course crescendos in the Final Four with some of the pivotal moments from UConn's historic title run with double-digit wins against both Alabama and Purdue.

The 2024 edition of "One Shining Moment" includes notable highlights from: