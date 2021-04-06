The most famous annual montage in sports is back. The emotion, the slow-motion shots, the drama, that voice.

You can't deny it.

You love "One Shining Moment."

We've had to wait two years for a lot of things. Selection Sunday. An NCAA Tournament. A Final Four and national championship game. Those magical moments that fill up three weeks of March and the first few days of April.

And the 2021 version is here celebrating Baylor's first national title, the memorable buzzer-beater by Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs and even an image of of Grand Canyon's Oscar Frayer, who died in a car crash a few days after playing in the NCAA Tournament.

The final piece is the final thing that airs on CBS after the championship game: the "One Shining Moment" video to encapsulate the story of the NCAA Tournament. Here it is for you in its entirety. Produced by CBS' Alanna Campbell, "One Shining Moment" features at least one shot of every single game, and therefore every single team, that played in the 2021 Big Dance.

It's a shot in time, an illustration of all the joy, heartache, thrill, drama and indelible images this amazing event creates.

From the first tip on March 15 (Mount St. Mary's vs. Texas Southern) to the final one Monday night in Baylor's 86-70 victory vs. Gonzaga to spoil the Zags' bid for an undefeated season, we're all thankful for the (safe) return of the NCAA Tournament after two years away.