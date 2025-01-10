Halftime Report

N. Dak. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Oral Roberts 56-43.

If N. Dak. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-6 in no time. On the other hand, Oral Roberts will have to make due with a 4-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: N. Dak. State 11-6, Oral Roberts 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Dak. State has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mabee Center. The Bison are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.9 points per game this season.

The experts predicted N. Dak. State would be headed in after a victory, but Neb.-Omaha made sure that didn't happen. N. Dak. State fell 85-80 to Neb.-Omaha on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts fell victim to a painful 90-67 defeat at the hands of Kansas City on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Golden Eagles in their matchups with the Roos: they've now lost three in a row.

N. Dak. State's defeat dropped their record down to 11-6. As for Oral Roberts, their loss dropped their record down to 4-10.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: N. Dak. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oral Roberts, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given N. Dak. State's sizable advantage in that area, Oral Roberts will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, N. Dak. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

N. Dak. State is a solid 7-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Oral Roberts and N. Dak. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.