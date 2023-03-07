Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ Oral Roberts

Regular Season Records: North Dakota State 16-16; Oral Roberts 29-4

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the North Dakota State Bison are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 7 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the fourth round of the Summit League Conference Tourney. The Golden Eagles earned a 74-66 win in their most recent contest against North Dakota State in February.

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Oral Roberts proved too difficult a challenge. Oral Roberts snuck past St. Thomas (MN) with a 70-65 win. It was another big night for Oral Roberts' forward Connor Vanover, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 boards along with five blocks.

Meanwhile, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Bison proved too difficult a challenge. North Dakota State walked away with an 89-79 victory. Four players on North Dakota State scored in the double digits: guard Boden Skunberg (24), forward Grant Nelson (20), guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas (17), and forward Andrew Morgan (14). Damari Wheeler-Thomas' performance made up for a slower game against the South Dakota Coyotes on Sunday. Wheeler-Thomas' points were the most he has had all year.

Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Oral Roberts against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past eight consecutive games.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oral Roberts comes into the matchup boasting the fifth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.4. Less enviably, the Bison are 361st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 8.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against North Dakota State.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.55

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Oral Roberts.