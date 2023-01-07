Who's Playing

UMKC @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: UMKC 6-10; Oral Roberts 12-3

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are 3-1 against the UMKC Kangaroos since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Oral Roberts and UMKC will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Mabee Center. The Golden Eagles won both of their matches against UMKC last season (84-72 and 91-86) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

On Saturday, Oral Roberts wrapped up 2022 with an 80-62 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, UMKC has finally found some success away from home. On Saturday, they wrapped up 2022 with a 75-59 win over the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks.

Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought the Golden Eagles up to 12-3 and the Kangaroos to 6-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oral Roberts comes into the contest boasting the eighth most points per game in college basketball at 85. Less enviably, UMKC has only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against UMKC.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Kangaroos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oral Roberts have won three out of their last four games against UMKC.