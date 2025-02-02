Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Nebraska 12-8, Oregon 16-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Oregon is heading back home. They and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.7 points per game this season.

There's no need to mince words: Oregon lost to UCLA on Thursday, and Oregon lost bad. The score wound up at 78-52. The matchup marked the Ducks' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, Nebraska had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with an 80-74 victory over Illinois on Thursday.

Nebraska got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Brice Williams out in front who scored 27 points plus eight rebounds. Williams had some trouble finding his footing against Wisconsin on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Juwan Gary, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Oregon has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-4 record this season. As for Nebraska, their victory bumped their record up to 12-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oregon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Oregon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Oregon is a solid 7-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

