SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: SF Austin 5-5, Oregon 9-1

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The SF Austin Lumberjacks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oregon Ducks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Lumberjacks' defense has only allowed 62.1 points per game this season, so the Ducks' offense will have their work cut out for them.

SF Austin will head into Saturday's contest ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Thursday but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 67-48 walloping at the hands of TX A&M-CC. The matchup marked the Lumberjacks' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though they lost, SF Austin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Oregon's undefeated season came to an end after nine games on Sunday. They lost 73-71 to UCLA on a last-minute jump shot From Dylan Andrews. It was the first time this season that the Ducks let down their fans at home.

Nate Bittle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (four). Jadrian Tracey was another key player, posting ten points in addition to three steals.

SF Austin's loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for Oregon, their defeat was their first of the season and makes their record 9-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SF Austin has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.