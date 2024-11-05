Halftime Report

A win for Oregon would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UC Riverside 51-36.

If Oregon keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, UC Riverside will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: UC Riverside 0-0, Oregon 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The UC Riverside Highlanders will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Oregon Ducks. Tip off is scheduled at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Matthew Knight Arena.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Oregon didn't give up the ball easily last season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like UC Riverside struggles in that department as they averaged only 9.7.

Looking back to last season, Oregon finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, UC Riverside will seek to improve after finishing 15-17.

Looking forward, Oregon is probably looking forward to this one considering their 16.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 13-18 record against the spread.

Oregon was able to grind out a solid win over UC Riverside when the teams last played back in December of 2022, winning 71-65. Does Oregon have another victory up their sleeve, or will UC Riverside turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oregon is a big 16.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon has won both of the games they've played against UC Riverside in the last 3 years.