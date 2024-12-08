Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: UCLA 7-1, Oregon 9-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

UCLA has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Bruins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.2 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, UCLA earned a 69-58 win over Washington.

UCLA can attribute much of their success to Tyler Bilodeau, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. Bilodeau had some trouble finding his footing against Southern Utah two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Sebastian Mack, who posted 16 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oregon put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against USC by a score of 68-60. The 68-point effort marked the Ducks' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jackson Shelstad were among the main playmakers for Oregon as the former went 6 for 9 en route to 18 points plus five assists and three steals and the latter had 24 points. That's the most assists Barthelemy has posted since back in January.

UCLA's victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-1. As for Oregon, their win bumped their record up to 9-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UCLA hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UCLA is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Oregon.

Odds

Oregon is a 3.5-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Oregon has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UCLA.