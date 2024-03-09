Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Oregon Ducks

Current Records: Utah 18-12, Oregon 19-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

Oregon is 9-1 against Utah since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Oregon's game on Thursday was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell to the Buffaloes 79-75. Oregon got off to an early lead (up 12 with 12:54 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Oregon's loss came about despite a quality game from N'Faly Dante, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jackson Shelstad, who scored 23 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Utah and Oregon State on Thursday hardly resembled the 74-47 effort from their previous meeting. The Utes took a 92-85 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Beavers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Utah's loss came about despite a quality game from Branden Carlson, who scored 40 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Carlson has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Deivon Smith, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten assists.

The Ducks have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-11 record this season. As for the Utes, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oregon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Oregon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Oregon is a 4-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Oregon has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Utah.