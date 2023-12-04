Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Cal Poly 3-5, Oregon State 4-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs will head out on the road to face off against the Oregon State Beavers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Gill Coliseum. Cal Poly is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Mustangs lost to the Vandals on the road by a decisive 85-70 margin.

Meanwhile, Oregon State's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Aggies by a score of 71-59. The victory was just what Oregon State needed coming off of a 76-51 loss in their prior matchup.

Oregon State can attribute much of their success to Chol Marial, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mustangs have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for the Beavers, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Cal Poly is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Poly have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oregon State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Oregon State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.