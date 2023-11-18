Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Nebraska 4-0, Oregon State 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Pentagon -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $58.00

What to Know

Nebraska has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will face off against the Oregon State Beavers at 4:00 p.m. ET at Sanford Pentagon. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Nebraska has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 21 pointsthree times now. They blew past the Seawolves 84-63. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as Nebraska did.

Nebraska got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Juwan Gary out in front who scored 19 points along with 7 rebounds. Brice Williams was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oregon State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They walked away with a 81-71 win over the Mountaineers. 81 seems to be a good number for Oregon State as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Oregon State can attribute much of their success to Jordan Pope, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 5 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 16 points along with 9 rebounds.

The Cornhuskers pushed their record up to 4-0 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.3 points per game. As for the Beavers, the win (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 3-0.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Nebraska is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This will be Oregon State's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Nebraska have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oregon State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Nebraska is a big 8-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.