Pepperdine Waves @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Pepperdine 7-12, Oregon State 14-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Oregon State Beavers and the Pepperdine Waves are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, Oregon State couldn't handle San Fran. and fell 81-70.

Michael Rataj put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 18 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals.

Oregon State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine suffered a grim 74-50 defeat to Saint Mary's on Saturday. The Waves haven't had much luck with the Gaels recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

Despite the loss, Pepperdine had strong showings from Stefan Todorovic, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds, and Dovydas Butka, who went 5 for 7 en route to 10 points plus five rebounds. Butka had some trouble finding his footing against San Fran. on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Oregon State's defeat dropped their record down to 14-6. As for Pepperdine, their loss dropped their record down to 7-12.

Looking ahead, Oregon State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-1 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Oregon State strolled past Pepperdine in their previous meeting back in December of 2018 by a score of 82-67. Does Oregon State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Pepperdine turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oregon State is a big 14-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Oregon State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.