What to Know

Utah has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Utah, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.3% better than the opposition, a fact Utah proved on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Golden Bears 88-59 at home.

Deivon Smith and Branden Carlson were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten assists and the latter shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds. Carlson didn't help Utah's cause all that much against Stanford on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Gabe Madsen, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Oregon State lost a heartbreaker to Oregon when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again last Wednesday. The Beavers took a 78-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ducks. Oregon State has not had much luck with Oregon recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Despite the defeat, Oregon State had strong showings from Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 26 points along with eight rebounds, and Jordan Pope, who scored 22 points along with five assists. Pope is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 22 or more in the last three games he's played.

The Utes are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-11 record this season. As for the Beavers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-17 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Utah have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oregon State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Utah's sizable advantage in that area, Oregon State will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Utah took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be Oregon State's 19th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 12-6 against the spread).

Odds

Utah is a solid 7-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Oregon State and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.