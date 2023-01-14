Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Oregon State

Current Records: Arizona State 14-3; Oregon State 7-10

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers are 3-9 against the Arizona State Sun Devils since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Beavers and ASU will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Oregon State received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 86-74 to the Arizona Wildcats. Oregon State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Michael Rataj, who had 18 points along with five rebounds, and forward Tyler Bilodeau, who had 18 points in addition to six boards. Rataj had some trouble finding his footing against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between ASU and the Oregon Ducks on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Sun Devils wrapped it up with a 90-73 victory on the road. ASU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (21), guard DJ Horne (15), guard Devan Cambridge (14), and forward Warren Washington (10).

Arizona State's win lifted them to 14-3 while Oregon State's defeat dropped them down to 7-10. On Thursday ASU relied heavily on Desmond Cambridge Jr., who had 21 points. It will be up to Oregon State's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Oregon State.