Who's Playing
Arizona State @ Oregon State
Current Records: Arizona State 14-3; Oregon State 7-10
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers are 3-9 against the Arizona State Sun Devils since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Beavers and ASU will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
Oregon State received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 86-74 to the Arizona Wildcats. Oregon State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Michael Rataj, who had 18 points along with five rebounds, and forward Tyler Bilodeau, who had 18 points in addition to six boards. Rataj had some trouble finding his footing against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between ASU and the Oregon Ducks on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Sun Devils wrapped it up with a 90-73 victory on the road. ASU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (21), guard DJ Horne (15), guard Devan Cambridge (14), and forward Warren Washington (10).
Arizona State's win lifted them to 14-3 while Oregon State's defeat dropped them down to 7-10. On Thursday ASU relied heavily on Desmond Cambridge Jr., who had 21 points. It will be up to Oregon State's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arizona State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Oregon State.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Arizona State 73 vs. Oregon State 53
- Feb 14, 2021 - Arizona State 75 vs. Oregon State 73
- Jan 16, 2021 - Oregon State 80 vs. Arizona State 79
- Feb 22, 2020 - Arizona State 74 vs. Oregon State 73
- Jan 09, 2020 - Arizona State 82 vs. Oregon State 76
- Mar 03, 2019 - Arizona State 74 vs. Oregon State 71
- Jan 17, 2019 - Arizona State 70 vs. Oregon State 67
- Feb 24, 2018 - Oregon State 79 vs. Arizona State 75
- Jan 13, 2018 - Arizona State 77 vs. Oregon State 75
- Feb 04, 2017 - Arizona State 81 vs. Oregon State 68
- Mar 09, 2016 - Oregon State 75 vs. Arizona State 66
- Jan 28, 2016 - Arizona State 86 vs. Oregon State 68