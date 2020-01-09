Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona State @ Oregon State
Current Records: Arizona State 9-5; Oregon State 11-3
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Oregon State Beavers at 11 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State should still be riding high after a victory, while ASU will be looking to right the ship.
If ASU was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 75-47 beatdown from the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. One thing holding the Sun Devils back was the mediocre play of G Alonzo Verge, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Oregon State was able to grind out a solid win over the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday, winning 76-68. Oregon State got double-digit scores from four players: G Ethan Thompson (24), G Zach Reichle (19), F Tres Tinkle (12), and F Kylor Kelley (12). Kelley has now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
The Sun Devils aren't expected to pull this one out (the Beavers are favored by 4.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take the Sun Devils against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
The Sun Devils came out on top in a nail-biter against the Beavers when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 74-71. Will ASU repeat their success, or does Oregon State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.76
Odds
The Beavers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
Arizona State have won five out of their last seven games against Oregon State.
- Mar 03, 2019 - Arizona State 74 vs. Oregon State 71
- Jan 17, 2019 - Arizona State 70 vs. Oregon State 67
- Feb 24, 2018 - Oregon State 79 vs. Arizona State 75
- Jan 13, 2018 - Arizona State 77 vs. Oregon State 75
- Feb 04, 2017 - Arizona State 81 vs. Oregon State 68
- Mar 09, 2016 - Oregon State 75 vs. Arizona State 66
- Jan 28, 2016 - Arizona State 86 vs. Oregon State 68
