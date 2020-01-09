Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Oregon State

Current Records: Arizona State 9-5; Oregon State 11-3

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Oregon State Beavers at 11 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State should still be riding high after a victory, while ASU will be looking to right the ship.

If ASU was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 75-47 beatdown from the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. One thing holding the Sun Devils back was the mediocre play of G Alonzo Verge, who did not have his best game; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Oregon State was able to grind out a solid win over the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday, winning 76-68. Oregon State got double-digit scores from four players: G Ethan Thompson (24), G Zach Reichle (19), F Tres Tinkle (12), and F Kylor Kelley (12). Kelley has now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

The Sun Devils aren't expected to pull this one out (the Beavers are favored by 4.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take the Sun Devils against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The Sun Devils came out on top in a nail-biter against the Beavers when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 74-71. Will ASU repeat their success, or does Oregon State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.76

Odds

The Beavers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona State have won five out of their last seven games against Oregon State.