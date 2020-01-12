Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona @ Oregon State

Current Records: Arizona 11-4; Oregon State 11-4

What to Know

The #24 Arizona Wildcats are 6-0 against the Oregon State Beavers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Arizona is on the road again on Sunday and play against Oregon State at 10 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. The Wildcats don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.

The Wildcats needed just one more bucket to secure the win last week, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 74-73 to the Oregon Ducks. Arizona's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G Josh Green, who had 17 points in addition to five boards, and F Zeke Nnaji, who posted a double-double on 14 rebounds and 11 points. Nnaji has posted a double-double in each of his past four games.

Meanwhile, Oregon State entered their matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils last Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Oregon State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 82-76 to ASU. Despite the defeat, the Beavers had strong showings from F Tres Tinkle, who had 22 points along with six rebounds, and G Ethan Thompson, who had 22 points.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 11-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats enter the contest with 82.4 points per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. The Beavers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last six years.