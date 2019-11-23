Watch Oregon State vs. Grambling: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Oregon State vs. Grambling basketball game
Who's Playing
Oregon State (home) vs. Grambling (away)
Current Records: Oregon State 4-1; Grambling 3-1
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Grambling Tigers at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, Oregon State took down the Santa Barbara Gauchos 78-67. F Tres Tinkle was the offensive standout of the game for the Beavers, as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Grambling also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (33) and lost 83-76 to the San Jose State Spartans. G Trevell Cunningham had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.
This next contest looks promising for Oregon State, who are favored by a full 20.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Oregon State's win lifted them to 4-1 while Grambling's defeat dropped them down to 3-1. We'll see if Oregon State can repeat their recent success or if Grambling bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Beavers are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Oklahoma State gets NOA from NCAA
Former Cowboys assistant Lamont Evans, who was found guilty of federal crimes, charged with...
-
Podcast: Blue Devils facing Hoyas
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Tom Izzo's frustration with transfer waivers
-
How to watch: Miss. State at Marquette
How to watch the Bulldogs take on the Golden Eagles
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 Duke faces Hoyas
Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils are 5-0 following Thursday's blowout of Cal
-
LSU vs. Utah State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Utah State vs. LSU game 10,000 times.
-
Liberty vs. Morgan St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Morgan State vs. Liberty game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...