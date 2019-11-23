Watch Oregon State vs. Grambling: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Oregon State (home) vs. Grambling (away)

Current Records: Oregon State 4-1; Grambling 3-1

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Grambling Tigers at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, Oregon State took down the Santa Barbara Gauchos 78-67. F Tres Tinkle was the offensive standout of the game for the Beavers, as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Grambling also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (33) and lost 83-76 to the San Jose State Spartans. G Trevell Cunningham had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.

This next contest looks promising for Oregon State, who are favored by a full 20.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Oregon State's win lifted them to 4-1 while Grambling's defeat dropped them down to 3-1. We'll see if Oregon State can repeat their recent success or if Grambling bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Beavers are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.