Watch Oregon State vs. Grambling: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

How to watch Oregon State vs. Grambling basketball game

Who's Playing

Oregon State (home) vs. Grambling (away)

Current Records: Oregon State 4-1; Grambling 3-1

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Grambling Tigers at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, Oregon State took down the Santa Barbara Gauchos 78-67. F Tres Tinkle was the offensive standout of the game for the Beavers, as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Grambling also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (33) and lost 83-76 to the San Jose State Spartans. G Trevell Cunningham had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.

This next contest looks promising for Oregon State, who are favored by a full 20.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Oregon State's win lifted them to 4-1 while Grambling's defeat dropped them down to 3-1. We'll see if Oregon State can repeat their recent success or if Grambling bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Beavers are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

