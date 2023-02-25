Who's Playing

Oregon @ Oregon State

Current Records: Oregon 15-13; Oregon State 10-18

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Oregon State and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Oregon and are hoping to record their first victory since March 12 of 2021.

The contest between Oregon State and the Washington Huskies on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Oregon State falling 61-47 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Oregon State back was the mediocre play of forward Tyler Bilodeau, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Ducks were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 68-65 to the Washington State Cougars. The top scorer for Oregon was guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (17 points).

The Beavers are expected to lose this next one by 9. Now might not be the best time to take Oregon State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Ducks are a big 9-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon have won ten out of their last 17 games against Oregon State.