Who's Playing

Seattle @ Oregon State

Current Records: Seattle 7-1; Oregon State 4-6

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Seattle Redhawks at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Gill Coliseum. Seattle will be strutting in after a win while the Beavers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Oregon State received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 72-54 to the Texas A&M Aggies. Guard Jordan Pope (15 points) and forward Dzmitry Ryuny (13 points) were the top scorers for Oregon State.

Meanwhile, things were close when Seattle and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks clashed on Saturday, but Seattle ultimately edged out the opposition 80-78.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oregon State is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Beavers are now 4-6 while the Redhawks sit at 7-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Oregon State is stumbling into the matchup with the 28th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.4 on average. Seattle's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 82.3 points per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Beavers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.