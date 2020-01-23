Watch Oregon State vs. UCLA: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

UCLA @ Oregon State

Current Records: UCLA 9-9; Oregon State 12-6

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Oregon State Beavers at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gill Coliseum. UCLA's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Oregon State hopes will continue.

The Bruins beat the California Golden Bears 50-40 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for UCLA was G Chris Smith, who had 17 points along with eight boards. Smith's performance made up for a slower contest against the Stanford Cardinal last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the game between Oregon State and the Washington State Cougars on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Oregon State falling 89-76, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Oregon State had strong showings from F Tres Tinkle, who had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds, and F Kylor Kelley, who had 11 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.

The Bruins' win brought them up to 9-9 while the Beavers' defeat pulled them down to 12-6. The Bruins are 4-4 after wins this year, and the Beavers are 4-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCLA have won five out of their last eight games against Oregon State.