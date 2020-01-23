Watch Oregon State vs. UCLA: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Oregon State vs. UCLA basketball game
Who's Playing
UCLA @ Oregon State
Current Records: UCLA 9-9; Oregon State 12-6
What to Know
The UCLA Bruins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Oregon State Beavers at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gill Coliseum. UCLA's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Oregon State hopes will continue.
The Bruins beat the California Golden Bears 50-40 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for UCLA was G Chris Smith, who had 17 points along with eight boards. Smith's performance made up for a slower contest against the Stanford Cardinal last Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the game between Oregon State and the Washington State Cougars on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Oregon State falling 89-76, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Oregon State had strong showings from F Tres Tinkle, who had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds, and F Kylor Kelley, who had 11 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.
The Bruins' win brought them up to 9-9 while the Beavers' defeat pulled them down to 12-6. The Bruins are 4-4 after wins this year, and the Beavers are 4-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UCLA have won five out of their last eight games against Oregon State.
- Feb 21, 2019 - UCLA 68 vs. Oregon State 67
- Jan 13, 2019 - Oregon State 79 vs. UCLA 66
- Feb 15, 2018 - UCLA 75 vs. Oregon State 68
- Jan 18, 2018 - Oregon State 69 vs. UCLA 63
- Feb 12, 2017 - UCLA 78 vs. Oregon State 60
- Dec 30, 2016 - UCLA 76 vs. Oregon State 63
- Mar 05, 2016 - Oregon State 86 vs. UCLA 82
- Jan 20, 2016 - UCLA 82 vs. Oregon State 73
