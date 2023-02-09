Who's Playing

UCLA @ Oregon State

Current Records: UCLA 19-4; Oregon State 9-15

What to Know

The #7 UCLA Bruins won both of their matches against the Oregon State Beavers last season (81-65 and 94-55) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. UCLA and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. The Bruins will be strutting in after a win while Oregon State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UCLA entered their game this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Washington State Cougars and carried off a 76-52 victory. UCLA's guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. did his thing and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 boards.

Meanwhile, the Beavers were pulverized by the Arizona Wildcats 84-52 this past Saturday.

The Bruins' victory brought them up to 19-4 while Oregon State's loss pulled them down to 9-15. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UCLA enters the contest with only 60.3 points allowed per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Oregon State is 351st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCLA have won nine out of their last 13 games against Oregon State.