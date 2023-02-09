Who's Playing
UCLA @ Oregon State
Current Records: UCLA 19-4; Oregon State 9-15
What to Know
The #7 UCLA Bruins won both of their matches against the Oregon State Beavers last season (81-65 and 94-55) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. UCLA and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. The Bruins will be strutting in after a win while Oregon State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
UCLA entered their game this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Washington State Cougars and carried off a 76-52 victory. UCLA's guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. did his thing and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 15 boards.
Meanwhile, the Beavers were pulverized by the Arizona Wildcats 84-52 this past Saturday.
The Bruins' victory brought them up to 19-4 while Oregon State's loss pulled them down to 9-15. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UCLA enters the contest with only 60.3 points allowed per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Oregon State is 351st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UCLA have won nine out of their last 13 games against Oregon State.
- Feb 26, 2022 - UCLA 94 vs. Oregon State 55
- Jan 15, 2022 - UCLA 81 vs. Oregon State 65
- Mar 11, 2021 - Oregon State 83 vs. UCLA 79
- Jan 30, 2021 - UCLA 57 vs. Oregon State 52
- Jan 23, 2020 - UCLA 62 vs. Oregon State 58
- Feb 21, 2019 - UCLA 68 vs. Oregon State 67
- Jan 13, 2019 - Oregon State 79 vs. UCLA 66
- Feb 15, 2018 - UCLA 75 vs. Oregon State 68
- Jan 18, 2018 - Oregon State 69 vs. UCLA 63
- Feb 12, 2017 - UCLA 78 vs. Oregon State 60
- Dec 30, 2016 - UCLA 76 vs. Oregon State 63
- Mar 05, 2016 - Oregon State 86 vs. UCLA 82
- Jan 20, 2016 - UCLA 82 vs. Oregon State 73