Who's Playing
Utah @ Oregon State
Current Records: Utah 14-7; Oregon State 8-12
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Oregon State Beavers are heading back home. Oregon State and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Gill Coliseum. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
After constant struggles on the road, the Beavers have finally found some success away from home. They took their contest against the California Golden Bears on Sunday by a conclusive 68-48 score. Oregon State can attribute much of their success to guard Jordan Pope, who had 19 points.
Meanwhile, everything went Utah's way against the Washington Huskies on Saturday as they made off with an 86-61 win. It was another big night for Utah's center Branden Carlson, who had 25 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks.
Oregon State is expected to lose this next one by 8. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Beavers to 8-12 and the Utes to 14-7. With both Oregon State and Utah swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Utes are a big 8-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oregon State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Utah.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Utah 79 vs. Oregon State 60
- Feb 03, 2022 - Utah 84 vs. Oregon State 59
- Dec 30, 2021 - Oregon State 88 vs. Utah 76
- Mar 03, 2021 - Oregon State 75 vs. Utah 70
- Feb 18, 2021 - Oregon State 74 vs. Utah 56
- Mar 11, 2020 - Oregon State 71 vs. Utah 69
- Feb 13, 2020 - Oregon State 70 vs. Utah 51
- Jan 02, 2020 - Utah 81 vs. Oregon State 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Oregon State 81 vs. Utah 72
- Dec 31, 2017 - Utah 66 vs. Oregon State 64
- Feb 19, 2017 - Oregon State 68 vs. Utah 67
- Jan 28, 2017 - Utah 86 vs. Oregon State 78
- Feb 04, 2016 - Oregon State 71 vs. Utah 69
- Jan 17, 2016 - Utah 59 vs. Oregon State 53