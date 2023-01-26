Who's Playing

Utah @ Oregon State

Current Records: Utah 14-7; Oregon State 8-12

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Oregon State Beavers are heading back home. Oregon State and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Gill Coliseum. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

After constant struggles on the road, the Beavers have finally found some success away from home. They took their contest against the California Golden Bears on Sunday by a conclusive 68-48 score. Oregon State can attribute much of their success to guard Jordan Pope, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, everything went Utah's way against the Washington Huskies on Saturday as they made off with an 86-61 win. It was another big night for Utah's center Branden Carlson, who had 25 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks.

Oregon State is expected to lose this next one by 8. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Beavers to 8-12 and the Utes to 14-7. With both Oregon State and Utah swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Utes are a big 8-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Utah.