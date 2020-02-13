Watch Oregon State vs. Utah: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Utah @ Oregon State

Current Records: Utah 14-9; Oregon State 14-9

What to Know

The Utah Utes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Utah and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Gill Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Utah and the California Golden Bears on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Utes wrapped it up with a 60-45 win at home. Utah's forward Timmy Allen did his thing and had 21 points.

Meanwhile, Oregon State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, winning 63-53. Oregon State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Ethan Thompson (15), forward Kylor Kelley (14), forward Tres Tinkle (13), and guard Zach Reichle (11).

Utah isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Utah up to 14-9 and Oregon State to 14-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Utah ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 2.9 on average. But the Beavers are even better: they come into the contest boasting the ninth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.3. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Beavers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Utah have won four out of their last seven games against Oregon State.