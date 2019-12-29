Watch Oregon vs. Alabama State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Oregon vs. Alabama State basketball game
Who's Playing
Alabama State @ No. 6 Oregon
Current Records: Alabama State 1-11; Oregon 10-2
What to Know
The #6 Oregon Ducks will be playing 40 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They and the Alabama State Hornets will round out the year against one another at 4 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Alabama State is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Ducks beat the Texas Southern Tigers 84-78 two weeks ago. G Payton Pritchard was the offensive standout of the matchup for Oregon, picking up 29 points and six assists along with five rebounds. This makes it three games in a row in which Pritchard has had at least three steals. Pritchard's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, the contest between Alabama State and the Austin Peay Governors last week was not particularly close, with Alabama State falling 80-69.
The Hornets are now 1-11 while the Ducks sit at 10-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ducks come into the game boasting the 15th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%. But the Hornets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 51.10%, which places them third in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Ducks are a big 30-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 30.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 137
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2017 - Oregon 114 vs. Alabama State 56
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky returns
John Calipari's Wildcats now have the nation's most unusual body of work through 12 games
-
UCLA's loss a reminder of bad roster
This is the first UCLA team without a McDonald's All-American since the award was unveiled...
-
Kentucky vs. Louisville hoops preview
One of the best rivalries in college basketball goes down Saturday on CBS
-
Wisconsin vs. Tennessee preview
The Badgers head to Knoxville on Saturday looking to notch a big out-of-conference win ahead...
-
Top 25 And 1: Louisville faces rival UK
The Cardinals face the Wildcats in a battle for bragging rights in the Bluegrass State
-
Evansville places coach McCarty on leave
Evansville revealed McCarty 'may have violated' Title IX policies and is digging deeper into...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic