Watch Oregon vs. Alabama State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Alabama State @ No. 6 Oregon

Current Records: Alabama State 1-11; Oregon 10-2

What to Know

The #6 Oregon Ducks will be playing 40 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They and the Alabama State Hornets will round out the year against one another at 4 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Alabama State is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Ducks beat the Texas Southern Tigers 84-78 two weeks ago. G Payton Pritchard was the offensive standout of the matchup for Oregon, picking up 29 points and six assists along with five rebounds. This makes it three games in a row in which Pritchard has had at least three steals. Pritchard's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the contest between Alabama State and the Austin Peay Governors last week was not particularly close, with Alabama State falling 80-69.

The Hornets are now 1-11 while the Ducks sit at 10-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ducks come into the game boasting the 15th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%. But the Hornets have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 51.10%, which places them third in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Ducks are a big 30-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 30.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

Oregon won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.