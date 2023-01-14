Who's Playing

Arizona @ Oregon

Current Records: Arizona 15-2; Oregon 9-8

What to Know

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Oregon Ducks and the #9 Arizona Wildcats at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while Oregon will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Oregon received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 90-73 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Guard Will Richardson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Arizona proved too difficult a challenge. Arizona enjoyed a cozy 86-74 win over Oregon State. The Wildcats' forward Azuolas Tubelis did his thing and dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tubelis has had at least ten rebounds.

The Ducks were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 84-81 to Arizona. Maybe Oregon will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oregon have won ten out of their last 13 games against Arizona.