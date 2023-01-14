Who's Playing
Arizona @ Oregon
Current Records: Arizona 15-2; Oregon 9-8
What to Know
A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Oregon Ducks and the #9 Arizona Wildcats at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while Oregon will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Oregon received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 90-73 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Guard Will Richardson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points.
Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Arizona proved too difficult a challenge. Arizona enjoyed a cozy 86-74 win over Oregon State. The Wildcats' forward Azuolas Tubelis did his thing and dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tubelis has had at least ten rebounds.
The Ducks were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 84-81 to Arizona. Maybe Oregon will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
Series History
Oregon have won ten out of their last 13 games against Arizona.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Arizona 84 vs. Oregon 81
- Mar 01, 2021 - Oregon 80 vs. Arizona 69
- Feb 13, 2021 - Oregon 63 vs. Arizona 61
- Feb 22, 2020 - Oregon 73 vs. Arizona 72
- Jan 09, 2020 - Oregon 74 vs. Arizona 73
- Mar 02, 2019 - Oregon 73 vs. Arizona 47
- Jan 17, 2019 - Oregon 59 vs. Arizona 54
- Feb 24, 2018 - Oregon 98 vs. Arizona 93
- Jan 13, 2018 - Arizona 90 vs. Oregon 83
- Mar 11, 2017 - Arizona 83 vs. Oregon 80
- Feb 04, 2017 - Oregon 85 vs. Arizona 58
- Mar 11, 2016 - Oregon 95 vs. Arizona 89
- Jan 28, 2016 - Oregon 83 vs. Arizona 75