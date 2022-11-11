Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ No. 21 Oregon

Current Records: UC Irvine 1-0; Oregon 1-0

What to Know

The #21 Oregon Ducks will play host again and welcome the UC Irvine Anteaters to Matthew Knight Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET Friday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Oregon simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Florida A&M Rattlers at home 80-45. The Ducks got double-digit scores from four players: N'Faly Dante (16), Keeshawn Barthelemy (13), Will Richardson (11), and Nate Bittle (10).

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for UC Irvine at home against the Chapman Panthers on Monday as the squad secured a 96-50 victory.

Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Monday, where they covered a 30.5-point spread.

The wins brought Oregon up to 1-0 and UC Irvine to 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ducks enter the contest with only 69.7 points allowed per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. As for the Anteaters, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 29.60%, which places them 27th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Odds

The Ducks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Anteaters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon have won both of the games they've played against UC Irvine in the last eight years.