Watch Oregon vs. UT-Arlington: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
Oregon (home) vs. UT-Arlington (away)
Current Records: Oregon 3-0; UT-Arlington 2-1
Last Season Records: Oregon 23-12; UT-Arlington 17-16
What to Know
The Oregon Ducks will square off against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Oregon took down the Memphis Tigers 82-74. Four players on the Ducks scored in the double digits: F Shakur Juiston (17), G Payton Pritchard (14), G Anthony Mathis (12), and G Will Richardson (10).
Meanwhile, UT-Arlington came up short against the Nevada Wolf Pack, falling 80-73.
Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Oregon's win lifted them to 3-0 while UT-Arlington's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Oregon can repeat their recent success or if UT-Arlington bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Ducks are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Mavericks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 139
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
