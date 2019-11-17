Watch Oregon vs. UT-Arlington: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Oregon (home) vs. UT-Arlington (away)

Current Records: Oregon 3-0; UT-Arlington 2-1

Last Season Records: Oregon 23-12; UT-Arlington 17-16

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks will square off against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, Oregon took down the Memphis Tigers 82-74. Four players on the Ducks scored in the double digits: F Shakur Juiston (17), G Payton Pritchard (14), G Anthony Mathis (12), and G Will Richardson (10).

Meanwhile, UT-Arlington came up short against the Nevada Wolf Pack, falling 80-73.

Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Oregon's win lifted them to 3-0 while UT-Arlington's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Oregon can repeat their recent success or if UT-Arlington bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Ducks are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Mavericks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.