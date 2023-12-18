Who's Playing

Cal St.-Stanislaus Warriors @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: Cal St.-Stanislaus 0-1, Pacific 4-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Pacific is 4-0 against Cal St.-Stanislaus since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Pacific Tigers will be home for the holidays to greet the Cal St.-Stanislaus Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET at Spanos Center. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for Pacific and three for Cal St.-Stanislaus dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Tigers were the victim of a bruising 82-61 loss at the hands of the Aggies.

Moe Odum put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 15 points along with eight assists and four steals.

Pacific struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Cal St.-Stanislaus kicked off their season on the road back in November and hit a couple of potholes. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 107-28 bruising that the Gaels dished out back in November. Cal St.-Stanislaus was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-11.

The Tigers have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season. As for the Warriors, their defeat was their third straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-1.

Everything went Pacific's way against Cal St.-Stanislaus when the teams last played back in December of 2022 as Pacific made off with a 80-56 win. With Pacific ahead 48-18 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Pacific has won all of the games they've played against Cal St.-Stanislaus in the last 5 years.