Le Moyne Dolphins @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: Le Moyne 2-4, Pacific 2-3

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

The Pacific Tigers will be playing at home against the Le Moyne Dolphins at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Spanos Center. Pacific might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Monday.

The point spread may have favored Pacific last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Fighting Hawks by a score of 73-71.

Pacific's loss came about despite a quality game from Donovan Williams, who scored 19 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Judson Martindale, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Le Moyne proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 80-70 victory over the Matadors. The victory was just what Le Moyne needed coming off of a 96-72 loss in their prior match.

The Tigers now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Dolphins, the last time they lost on the road was back last Friday. Having now won four straight away games, they've pushed their record up to 2-4.

Looking forward, Pacific is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pacific have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Le Moyne struggles in that department as they've been even better at 30.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Pacific is a big 13.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

