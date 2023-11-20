Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: North Dakota 2-1, Pacific 2-2

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

North Dakota has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Pacific Tigers at 11:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Spanos Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact North Dakota proved on Thursday. They blew past the Vikings, posting a 93-63 victory at home. With North Dakota ahead 44-23 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Tigers escaped with a win on Saturday against the Cardinals by the margin of a single free throw, 77-76. The victory was just what Pacific needed coming off of a 88-41 loss in their prior matchup.

Pacific's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Moe Odum, who scored 14 points along with 8 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Judson Martindale, who scored 15 points along with 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

The Fighting Hawks now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Tigers, the victory also got them back to even at 2-2.

North Dakota is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pacific struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Pacific is a solid 6-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Pacific won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.