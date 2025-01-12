Halftime Report

Oregon State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Pacific 45-30.

If Oregon State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-5 in no time. On the other hand, Pacific will have to make due with a 6-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: Oregon State 12-5, Pacific 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Oregon State Beavers and the Pacific Tigers are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Center. The Beavers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Oregon State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Santa Clara on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 82-81 to the Broncos on a last-minute layup From Tyeree Bryan.

Parsa Fallah put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 11 for 16 en route to 24 points plus seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Sy, who posted 12 points.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Pacific). They skirted by Wash. State 95-94 on Thursday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Lamar Washington with but a second left in the third quarter. The victory was some much needed relief for the Tigers as it spelled an end to their nine-game losing streak.

Washington went supernova for Pacific, going 16 for 22 en route to 40 points plus six assists and five steals. The dominant performance also gave Washington a new career-high in field goal percentage (72.7%). Another player making a difference was Petar Krivokapic, who posted 18 points along with two steals.

Oregon State's loss dropped their record down to 12-5. As for Pacific, their win ended a 20-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Oregon State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Pacific, though, as they've only made 28.9% of their threes this season. Given Oregon State's sizable advantage in that area, Pacific will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Oregon State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 12-4 ATS overall, they're only 0-1 when playing as the favorites on the road.

Odds

Oregon State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

