UC Davis Aggies @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: UC Davis 3-5, Pacific 4-7

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

After three games on the road, Pacific is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the UC Davis Aggies at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spanos Center. Pacific comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 58 points in their last three games, a trend the squad is of course eager to reverse.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Pacific found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Tigers lost to the Bulldogs, and the Tigers lost bad. The score wound up at 89-56. Pacific was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-23.

Despite the loss, Pacific got a solid performance out of Cam Denson, who scored 14 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Pacific struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, UC Davis' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 81-79. UC Davis didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Tigers bumped their record down to 4-7 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 52.0 points per game. As for the Aggies, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

Pacific skirted past UC Davis 74-72 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will Pacific repeat their success, or does UC Davis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UC Davis has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Pacific.