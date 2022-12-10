Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Pacific

Current Records: Fresno State 3-5; Pacific 3-7

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Fresno State Bulldogs at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Spanos Center. Fresno State will be strutting in after a victory while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Pacific was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 73-69 to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. One thing holding Pacific back was the mediocre play of guard Keylan Boone, who did not have his best game: he played for 25 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, Fresno State picked up a 65-56 win over the Northridge Matadors on Wednesday. Guard Donavan Yap (17 points) and guard Jemarl Baker (16 points) were the top scorers for Fresno State.

The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Pacific is now 3-7 while the Bulldogs sit at 3-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Pacific is 11th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average. Fresno State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Fresno State have won all of the games they've played against Pacific in the last eight years.