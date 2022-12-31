Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Pacific

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 11-4; Pacific 7-9

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers lost both of their matches to the Loyola Marymount Lions last season on scores of 77-90 and 66-86, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Pacific and Loyola Marymount will face off in a West Coast battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Spanos Center. The Lions should still be riding high after a big victory, while Pacific will be looking to right the ship.

Pacific has to be hurting after a devastating 69-49 loss at the hands of the Brigham Young Cougars on Thursday. Guard Keylan Boone (19 points) was the top scorer for Pacific.

Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount ended the year with a bang, routing the Portland Pilots 92-72 on Thursday. Loyola Marymount got double-digit scores from four players: guard Justin Ahrens (18), forward Keli Leaupepe (16), guard Jalin Anderson (15), and guard Cam Shelton (15).

Pacific is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Pacific's defeat took them down to 7-9 while Loyola Marymount's win pulled them up to 11-4. Cam Shelton will be someone to keep an eye on after he almost posted a triple-double on 15 points, 12 dimes, and nine boards on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Pacific's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Lions are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Loyola Marymount have won nine out of their last 15 games against Pacific.