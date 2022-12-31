Who's Playing
Loyola Marymount @ Pacific
Current Records: Loyola Marymount 11-4; Pacific 7-9
What to Know
The Pacific Tigers lost both of their matches to the Loyola Marymount Lions last season on scores of 77-90 and 66-86, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Pacific and Loyola Marymount will face off in a West Coast battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Spanos Center. The Lions should still be riding high after a big victory, while Pacific will be looking to right the ship.
Pacific has to be hurting after a devastating 69-49 loss at the hands of the Brigham Young Cougars on Thursday. Guard Keylan Boone (19 points) was the top scorer for Pacific.
Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount ended the year with a bang, routing the Portland Pilots 92-72 on Thursday. Loyola Marymount got double-digit scores from four players: guard Justin Ahrens (18), forward Keli Leaupepe (16), guard Jalin Anderson (15), and guard Cam Shelton (15).
Pacific is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Pacific's defeat took them down to 7-9 while Loyola Marymount's win pulled them up to 11-4. Cam Shelton will be someone to keep an eye on after he almost posted a triple-double on 15 points, 12 dimes, and nine boards on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Pacific's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Lions are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Loyola Marymount have won nine out of their last 15 games against Pacific.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Loyola Marymount 86 vs. Pacific 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - Loyola Marymount 90 vs. Pacific 77
- Feb 19, 2022 - Pacific 69 vs. Loyola Marymount 68
- Feb 13, 2021 - Loyola Marymount 80 vs. Pacific 76
- Jan 16, 2021 - Pacific 58 vs. Loyola Marymount 49
- Feb 27, 2020 - Pacific 60 vs. Loyola Marymount 53
- Jan 30, 2020 - Pacific 62 vs. Loyola Marymount 50
- Feb 23, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 63 vs. Pacific 56
- Jan 31, 2019 - Loyola Marymount 60 vs. Pacific 42
- Feb 24, 2018 - Loyola Marymount 74 vs. Pacific 71
- Dec 30, 2017 - Pacific 88 vs. Loyola Marymount 82
- Feb 25, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 67 vs. Pacific 66
- Jan 26, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 79 vs. Pacific 73
- Feb 11, 2016 - Loyola Marymount 77 vs. Pacific 72
- Jan 09, 2016 - Pacific 60 vs. Loyola Marymount 58