Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Pacific

Current Records: San Jose State 8-3; Pacific 5-8

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the San Jose State Spartans at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Spanos Center. The Tigers will be seeking to avenge the 78-66 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 11 of last year.

Everything went Pacific's way against the Cal State-Stanislaus Warriors on Tuesday as they made off with an 80-56 win.

Meanwhile, SJSU strolled past the Santa Clara Broncos with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 75-64. SJSU can attribute much of their success to forward Sage Tolbert III, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards, and guard Omari Moore, who had 24 points and seven assists.

Their wins bumped Pacific to 5-8 and SJSU to 8-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and the Spartans clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Jose State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.