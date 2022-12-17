Who's Playing
San Jose State @ Pacific
Current Records: San Jose State 8-3; Pacific 5-8
What to Know
The Pacific Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the San Jose State Spartans at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Spanos Center. The Tigers will be seeking to avenge the 78-66 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 11 of last year.
Everything went Pacific's way against the Cal State-Stanislaus Warriors on Tuesday as they made off with an 80-56 win.
Meanwhile, SJSU strolled past the Santa Clara Broncos with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 75-64. SJSU can attribute much of their success to forward Sage Tolbert III, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 boards, and guard Omari Moore, who had 24 points and seven assists.
Their wins bumped Pacific to 5-8 and SJSU to 8-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tigers and the Spartans clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Jose State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 11, 2021 - San Jose State 78 vs. Pacific 66